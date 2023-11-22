Thief makes off with $400 in stolen packages from one Richmond home

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are hunting for a Grinch trying to steal holiday joy that’s conveniently shipped to your doorstep.

“I just looked at the video, and he didn’t have a care in the world. He was like, oh, I’m just going to pick these things up and go about my business,” said an unidentified woman who had packages stolen in Richmond.

It turns out that man’s business was stealing hundreds of dollars worth of packages off a Northside woman’s porch, doorbell camera video shows.

The video shows him walking up to the porch on Monday and swiping some packages. But then, that same thief returns just minutes later to make off with what he forgot.

“So he left nothing. Absolutely nothing,” said the woman.

The homeowner didn’t want to be identified but said the packages arrived around 11 a.m. and were gone by the afternoon. Now, she wants to share a warning after that crook made off with more than $400 worth of items.

“And then I also had like gifts and things for my family,” said the woman. “My family is getting together for Thanksgiving. We’re not going to be able to get together for Christmas, so I had some items that I was planning on gifting them tomorrow when I see them.”

In Richmond, police say package thefts are down compared to last year by about 11%. 400 thefts in the city this year, compared to 448 at the same time the previous year.

But as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, police all across the area say you need to have a plan for any deliveries that arrive when you aren’t home.

“It’s helpful if they have a home security system, either a doorbell camera or camera, any information that would show us who the people are, taking those and we would investigate that,” said Lt. Amy Kelley, Henrico Police Dept.

The woman we spoke with said she’s looking to get a post office box or invest in one of those lock boxes to keep her packages safe.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

