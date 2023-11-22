Thanksgiving travel surge to reach near-record highs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From the ground to the skies, this is shaping to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel weeks in recent history.

AAA reports that 55.4 million Americans are moving across the country this holiday.

“It’s going to be very busy,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

AAA reports that 1.43 million Virginians will travel for Thanksgiving, with 91% on the roadways.

“About 100,000 of those will be taking to the skies,” Dean said. “Air travel is up 4% from what we saw back in 2022 here in Virginia.”

Richmond International Airport prepared for the influx of passengers.

“We will see over the course of the Thanksgiving holiday somewhere about 170,000 travelers to the airport,” RIC Spokesperson Troy Bell said. “Which will surpass easily what we did last year and even what we did prior to the pandemic.”

Bell said the airport increased staffing at check-in desks and security checkpoints.

“Everybody in this terminal understands that we’re going to be busy that Tuesday and Wednesday before [Thanksgiving] and certainly on Sunday and Monday after the holiday,” Bell said. “I understand that progress was pretty good this morning at the checkpoints. That’s what we love to hear.”

He said there were zero cancellations and only two significant delays out of the 150 flights passing in and out of Richmond’s airport Wednesday.

Shi Pegram decided to fly this year. She landed at RIC Wednesday morning from Phoenix.

“I normally do not travel,” Pegram said. “We stay home and cook. This is the first year.”

Paula Smith was flying to Boston Wednesday to spend Thanksgiving with family and said she was expecting bigger crowds.

“I’m kind of surprised that it doesn’t look too bad, at least right now,” Smith said.

She’s one of many travelers feeling the pain of higher domestic flight prices.

Those airfares were actually up 5% over what people were paying last year,” Dean said.

“Very expensive,” Smith added. “It seems to be that way during the holidays.”

Because of the higher costs, some travelers are going out of their way to get cheaper airfare.

“We are flying to Fort Lauderdale, and we’re going to be there for Thanksgiving for a few days,” Aaron Lax said. “We’re actually from Stafford, and we decided to fly to Richmond because the airport, actually, the flights were cheaper, and the airport was less busy than the ones up north.”

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at airports this Thanksgiving week.

The Transportation Security Administration says it could be the biggest travel day it has ever seen.

