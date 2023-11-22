Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

SNP reopens trails affected by Quaker Run Fire

Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry(VDOF)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park announced that us has reopened all trails in the Rapidan Camp area that were closed because of the Quaker Run Fire. The announcement was made on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in a press release.

According to Shenandoah National Park (SNP), the fire affected 3,937 acres in total, with around 700 of those being in the Park.

The complete fire ban is still in effect, which means all open-air fires are prohibited, SNP says.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Aeronca Avenue.
“You never expect something like this:” Man dies in Henrico house fire
Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Boy Scout Troop Smoker
‘I was shocked’: Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout Troop
Both women claim they suffered in silence for years and endured serious and debilitating...
Former dancers sue Richmond Ballet for alleged pattern of abuse

Latest News

Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Nov. 22
Richmond Police are on the hunt for a Grinch trying to steal holiday joy conveniently shipped...
Thief makes off with $400 in stolen packages from one Richmond home
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds