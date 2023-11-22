RPS seeing increased attendance and engagement among students this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public Schools is making strides in fighting chronic absenteeism, as it is getting its attendance numbers back to where they were before the pandemic.

Staff with RPS say chronic absenteeism has impacted the division and student engagement the past few years, but progress is finally starting to show.

The division went into this year to focus on boosting those attendance numbers. The theme this school year is “We love you here,” as RPS wants to show students they are supported at school and should show up each day.

So far, the positive message behind that motto is working when it comes to absenteeism rates.

“At the height a couple years ago, we were as high as 37%. As of the first week of November, we are at a low lower than pre-pandemic levels of around 18%,” RPS Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Shadae Harris said.

Harris says there has been a big focus on connecting with families to find answers to why students are missing class. She says the division shifted absenteeism to an engagement issue, and reframing helped them think of new solutions.

“Every six weeks, students who have missed at least 5% of the school year get a letter mailed home,” Harris said. “We also send text messages that are two-way communication, so not just letting them know like, this is where you are in the year, but what supports do you need? So, we’ve had over 8,000 responses with our chat box.”

From those responses, RPS found parents asking for transportation and housing help, and the division was then able to find ways to support them.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says RPS used American Rescue Plan funds to get vans to take kids to school. It is also working to get more collaboration and input on housing, which would mean identifying more partners to help families who experience unstable housing.

“Trying to do everything humanly possible. We have seen kids [who] maybe don’t want to walk to school, even though they’re in a walk zone because they have to walk by something that makes them uncomfortable,” Kamras said. “We’ve got vans, and we go pick up the kids from their door and bring them to school.”

The division is also increasing its use of data tracking to find what works and what does not.

Harris says they have been having lots of conversations with parents to hear their needs, and the schools that received that increased engagement then saw the most significant turnaround when it came to decreasing absenteeism rates. So far this year, RPS is seeing absenteeism declining across all student population demographics, but Harris says there is still more work to be done.

“We want to put more energy resources and efforts to making sure that we are hiring bilingual staff, especially liaisons who are in the community,” Harris said.

Other improvements in RPS’s plan include required family support groups, like a PTA, at each school to boost engagement. The division is also working towards increased accuracy of family contact information through its “Remind” system, which it uses to connect with parents and caregivers.

The goal by the end of the year is to have accurate information for at least 95% of families, though it is at 91% right now.

Last year, the absenteeism rate was around 25%; this year, the goal is to be 19% come June.

To do that, they’ll need to focus on the colder months, typically when attendance goes down due to holiday trips and winter illnesses. RPS now wants to work with the community to keep those absences low, as Kamras says each day adds up.

“We have a lot more work to do, but what’s promising is our growth has tripled the growth of the state, and we’re moving in the right direction,” Harris said,

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.