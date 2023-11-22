Your Money with Carlson Financial
JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan...
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan Alger on the sideline during a JMU football game against App State on Nov. 18, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Just days after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hinted at a lawsuit against the NCAA, litigation is no longer on the table, at least for now.

The shocking announcement comes after Miyares said, “Stay tuned for Monday,” in an exclusive interview with WHSV and the Daily News-Record.

James Madison released the following statement on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s developments come after James Madison had appealed to the NCAA a second-time for bowl eligibility. The NCAA a week later denied their request.

JMU finds themselves in ineligible to compete for a bowl game as they’re in second-year of a two-year transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The only way the Dukes can compete in a bowl game is if there’s not enough six-win teams to fill all the bowl games.

