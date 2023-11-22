How foster care and adoption changed two lives for the better

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, one organization is looking for more families to open their homes permanently.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia (CHSVA) says they desperately need foster parents and adoptive families.

November is National Adoption Month, so CHSVA is highlighting a significant shortage of adoptive families.

“At any one time, somewhere between 700 and 1,000 kids in Virginia are ready and willing to be adopted, and we need families,” Bruin Richardson with CHSVA said.

One family forever changed by the experience of foster care and adoption is the dynamic duo of Jodi and Ben.

“They called me and said you’ve been approved to be a foster parent,” Jodi said, adoptive mother to Ben. “Then, 20 minutes later, they put Ben in my arms, and Ben’s been here ever since.”

That was years ago. Now, Ben is a lively 6-year-old with no shortage of personality and imagination.

“Ben is so curious,” Jodi said. “Ben is very kind.”

However, Jodi says life for them wasn’t always this cheerful.

“Ben came from a hard place, and Jodi has given him the chance that he needed to really have a great life going forward,” Richardson said.

Jodi says that a great life wasn’t easy to establish.

Early on, after adopting Ben, they moved to Virginia, barely staying afloat.

“We got here, and we just had nothing, we had no support,” Jodi said.

That’s where CHSVA stepped into their story, changing it forever.

“I found Children’s Home Society, and I can honestly say they have saved our family,” Jodi said.

Jodi says CHSVA connected her with resources and helped her navigate everything from the legal process to developmental support for Ben.

“Anybody could open their home, and if they know that there’s people there to help them on the journey, then they don’t have to feel so afraid of it,” Jodi said.

Not only does CHSVA connect families with foster children and children ready for adoption. They also offer post-adoptive services, which Jodi says she is forever grateful for.

“People will say to me a lot of times, oh, Ben is so lucky to have you,” Jodi said. “Not at all. I’m the lucky one. I’m the one who is getting to open up a whole world of love that I didn’t expect to know.”

