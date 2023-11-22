Henrico rolling out revamped safety initiative to make streets safer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say car crashes involving walkers and bikers are on the rise, and with the busy travel weekend here, the county is launching a new safety initiative to try to end it all.

It is revamping the former “Watch Your Step” campaign to create “Watch Out Ahead Henrico,” or “WOAH!”

It’s an effort to save families like the Williams. Cheyann Williams lost her father back in September when he was killed in a hit-and-run in Short Pump. It is believed he was walking near a crosswalk during his shift at a gas station late at night.

“This is my first holiday without my father,” Williams said. “It takes a second, so just scoot over, slow down, stop. So, let someone cross, or if you see someone, you’re not really sure what state of mind they may be in, so just stop and let them go.”

A big part of Henrico’s new initiative is handing out neon reflective vests for cyclists and pedestrians to wear so they are more visible.

“They’re all wearing dark-colored clothing. They’re crossing, not at an intersection,” Lieutenant Rob Netherland with Henrico Police said. “So, it’s these things that we just need to try to send a message to our pedestrians to be reflective. Be seen. Same thing with our cyclists.”

Police say eight pedestrians were killed in 2022, and so far, nine have been killed this year due to crashes with cars. Police are asking drivers and everyone on the road to be aware as a part of this initiative.

“Pay attention when you’re driving so that you’re not speeding. You need to pay attention to your speedometer,” Netherland said. “You need to pay attention so that everybody in your vehicle is buckled up and they have their seatbelt on. You need to pay attention to whether or not you’re impaired.”

The county is also taking measures to address the problem by adding more sidewalks and enhancing the existing ones. It is also lowering the speed limits on major roads.

The county is also adding more sidewalks and enhancing the existing ones.

“It improves the quality of life in the neighborhood,” said Patricia O’Bannon with Henrico Board of Supervisors. “Because you can easily walk to a grocery store or a restaurant where you want to go.”

While the sidewalks are an expensive investment, it’s a priceless cost to save a life.

“Be aware,” said Williams. “Wear the vest, or just take time to be cautious.”

You can get a reflective vest at Henrico police stations, and police will also hand them out at upcoming community events.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.