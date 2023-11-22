Your Money with Carlson Financial
The Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast providing food for thousands in need

The Giving Heart and volunteers from multiple local organizations are preparing for its annual free Thanksgiving Feast!
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Giving Heart and volunteers from multiple local organizations are preparing for its annual free Thanksgiving Feast!

For over a decade, The Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast has united the community, filling stomachs and giving families hope.

“Right now, we get to actually sit down and partake in what I think every family wants, and that is the ability to fellowship with one another,” said Richmond mayor Levar Stoney.

Volunteers spend a few hours daily in the kitchen leading up to the big day. Two of those volunteers are the mayor and first lady of Richmond.

“Doing something for those that either may not have other people here or may not have their families here, it means a lot to support in some sort of way and give back to the community,” Brandy Stoney, the mayor’s wife, expressed.

One volunteer told NBC12 that more than 500 turkeys were already made as of Tuesday afternoon, along with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and more. There is also a vegan meal option, but supplies will be limited.

Seating will be available at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, where you can bring your family and friends between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We’re fortunate that we can be at home and cook meals and can afford to buy meals for our families and feed our families, but there are so many people who cannot do that,” said Jackie Stanley, a volunteer from the Virginia Union University Burning Sands Football Foundation.

If you applied to pick up meals, you can only do that at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m..

Mayor Stoney shared a deeper message behind this event and holiday. He explained that it’s more than an opportunity to provide food for people in need; it’s a time to show love.

“This Thanksgiving, I want everyone out there to just pour a little love into someone else,” said Mayor Stoney. “Just take the time to hug them closer and pour some love into them. That’s what we need, not just here in our community, but throughout the world.”

