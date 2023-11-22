Former dancers sue Richmond Ballet for alleged pattern of abuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two former dancers with the Richmond Ballet came forward anonymously with shocking allegations.

A former student and a former trainee say years of serious abuse at the hands of instructors led to eating disorders, physical injuries and mental health struggles.

Now, they’re demanding a combined $21 million.

Both women claim they suffered in silence for years and endured severe and debilitating injuries at the hands of Richmond Ballet. Each lawsuit is seeking $10.5 million in damages.

The lawsuits are dozens of pages long, detailing an alleged pattern of physical and psychological abuse at the Richmond Ballet.

The suits claim the dancers had public weight assessments and allege they were shamed in front of other students and instructors if their Body Mass Index (BMI) did not meet the standard.

“If that environment is encouraging dieting and perfectionism, then it absolutely can not only ignite the disorder but maintain it,” Julie Guild of Richmond Center for Eating Disorders said. “It’s the highest death rate of any psychological illness behind opioid addiction. These are really serious illnesses, and often people who are dancing are choosing between life-saving recovery and their sport of choice.”

The lawsuit also alleges dancers as young as 10 and 11 would receive “fat letters” saying they needed to lose weight, or they would risk losing their spot on stage.

“It really can harm their physical wellbeing, heart, digestive system, hormones and bone health, but then also a lot of the brain health as well and just really increase anxiety and depression,” Julie Knopp of Richmond Center for Eating Disorders said.

The alleged victims claim this pressure led to long-term health issues, including the loss of menstrual cycles.

One former dancer claims a male instructor put his hands on her neck and threatened to kill her at 14 years old.

The Richmond Ballet released a statement:

“With respect to the litigation filed against Richmond Ballet by a former student and a former trainee, the Ballet, as a matter of policy, does not comment on pending litigation. We note only that we will vigorously defend the exceptional reputation of Richmond Ballet and our extraordinary artistic team, who, for more than four decades, have provided a safe and supportive environment for aspiring professional and recreational dancers alike.”

These lawsuits are now at a standstill in court as the defendants filed a motion to strike, a motion for identification, and a demurrer, saying even if the allegations are true, they may not warrant legal action.

“If a person signs up for navy seal training, very rigorous hard physical training. If they sign up for that, do they have a right to sue if they are caused discomfort and injury or even humiliation and embarrassment?” NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin asked as an example. “This is essentially what the defendants are arguing here. This type of conduct, voluntarily engaged in, does not rise to the type of conduct that can be sued for in Virginia.”

Now, that’s for a judge to decide as both cases are under advisement in Richmond Circuit Court.

Stoner Winslett, one of the artistic directors at the center of the lawsuit, announced this fall it will be her last season with the ballet company.

