Forecast: Lingering showers Wednesday morning

Up to 2″ of rain expected
By Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lighter rain lingering into Wednesday morning, dry Thanksgiving.

Tuesday Overnight: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds possible. Lows in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Wednesday: Lingering morning rain showers, especially south and east of Richmond. Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday Thanksgiving Day: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lots of sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A light shower possible towards southeastern Virginia. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

