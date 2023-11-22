Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on bridge connecting New York and Canada

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. The FBI's field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday, prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said.

The blast happened on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. Three other bridges between western New York and Ontario were quickly closed as a precaution.

Photos and video taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed thick smoke, flames on the pavement and a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Videos showed that the fire was in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection area just east of the main vehicle checkpoint.

Speaking to WGRZ-TV, Mike Guenther said he saw a vehicle speeding toward the crossing from the U.S. side of the border when it swerved to avoid another car, crashed into a fence and exploded.

“All of a sudden he went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30 or 40 feet high,” Guenther told the station. “I never saw anything like it.”

The FBI’s field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reported that all four of its crossings — the others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge — were closed.

Further information wasn’t immediately available on the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Aeronca Avenue.
“You never expect something like this:” Man dies in Henrico house fire
Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Boy Scout Troop Smoker
‘I was shocked’: Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout Troop
Both women claim they suffered in silence for years and endured serious and debilitating...
Former dancers sue Richmond Ballet for alleged pattern of abuse

Latest News

Hall of Fame Inductees John Oates and Daryl Hall appear in the press room at the 2014 Rock and...
Daryl Hall gets restraining order against John Oates amid Hall & Oates legal battle
A dog went viral online after his owner found him drunk at home.
‘My dog is drunk’: Pup named Jack accidentally gets drunk on vodka and Baileys
The two started to travel the world, from Canada to Croatia. While Candie Woods may not have...
Daughter helps blind mom hike all 75 of their state parks: ‘She can do just about anything’
FILE - Jimmy Carter's physician says the death of Rosalynn Carter is a "big loss" for the...
Rosalynn Carter’s passing is a ‘big loss’ for Jimmy Carter, family physician says