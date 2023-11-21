Where to choose and cut-your-own Christmas tree in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Christmas season getting underway, people are starting to search for that perfect tree for the 2023 holiday season.

There are significant advantages to cutting down your own tree at a Christmas tree farm in central Virginia. It is great family fun for everyone to enjoy and make holiday memories. The trees are fresher and should last longer, as they did not have to be shipped into the area on trucks weeks ahead of time. As soon as it gets cut down, the tree can be taken home and put up in your house. Cutting a tree at a farm also supports our local Virginia tree growers. Tree farms usually provide a hand saw to use to cut down the tree.

Most Christmas Tree farms on this list require cash or check to pay (NO credit card). Opening dates for farms are listed below, but farms often close when they run out of trees, so it is always best to call ahead to confirm availability and open hours/prices.

Once a tree is brought home, it is important to make sure the tree constantly has water in the tree stand to prevent it from drying out (a well watered tree also greatly reduces the fire risk associated with having a real tree).

Here’s a list of farms where you can choose and cut your tree around central Virginia:

- Whispering Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Caroline County, located at 17451 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514. Last year, Nick Russo visited Whispering Pines to report on how weather impacts a Christmas tree farm. Whispering Pines offers cut your own trees (mainly White Pine and Leyland Cypress trees) for $80 starting at 9 a.m. Friday November 24, 2023. Cash or check only.

- Olde Church Christmas Tree Farm in Powhatan, located at 2204 Old Church Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139. Olde Church Christmas tree farm opens Saturday November 25, 2023, at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for choose and cut (White Pine, Scotch Pine, and Norway Spruce) for $80. Cash or check only.

- O’Neal’s Christmas Tree Farm in Amelia, located at 15260 Elm Cottage Rd, Amelia Court House, VA 23002. O’Neal’s opens on Friday, November 24, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for choose and cut White Pine and Scotch Pine, and will open on weekends too. They have marked their “O’Neal’s best trees” with tags for $60, and all other trees at $45. Cash or check only.

- Nuckols Christmas Tree Plantation in Cumberland, located at 1388 Anderson Hwy, Cumberland, VA 23040. Nuckols Christmas trees open on Friday November 24, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and continue Saturday and Sundays as long as they have trees to cut. Different than most other farms on this list, their cut your own trees are sold by the foot at $11 to $13 per foot, depending on tree type. They offer White Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Murray/Leyland Cypress, and Carolina Sapphire/Blue Ice Cypress. Cash or check only.

- Windy Knoll Farm in Mechanicsville, located at 10094 Windy Knoll Dr, Mechanicsville, VA 23116. Windy Knoll farm will have a limited number of Scotch and White Pine cut your own Christmas trees on Friday, November 24 starting at 9 a.m. for $95. Because of limited availability, the farm may only be open one day for cut your own this year.

- Claybrooke Farm in Mineral, located at 912 Elk Creek Rd, Mineral, VA 23117. This farm requires reservations to cut down your tree at their website and has Blue Spruce, Concolor Fir, Canaan Fir, and a limited number of Nordmann Fir ranging in price from $79 - $109. Claybrooke farm accepts several credit cards, and cash, but NOT checks.

- Firever Pines in Caroline, located at 5349 Jericho Rd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546. Firever Pines opens for the cut your own season on Friday November 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cut your own Blue Ice/Arizona cypress at $85.

- Foxfire Christmas Tree Farm in Fluvanna, located at 451 Foxfire Rd, Scottsville, VA 24590. Foxfire farm has already opened for the season and is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cut your own Scotch Pine, Douglas Fir, White Pine, and Norway Spruce this year at $55 each.

- Windrush Christmas Tree Farm in Louisa, located at 1065 Jouett School Rd, Mineral, VA. Windrush farm is not open Thanksgiving weekend. Windrush opens for the season on Saturday, December 2, 2023, and will be open on Saturdays 10am - 5pm, and Sundays 1pm - 5pm. Windrush has White Pine, Scotch Pine, Leyland Cypress and Norway Spruce. All trees are $50.

There are several other tree farms offering pre-cut Christmas trees (NOT cut your own), including Tara Noel Christmas Tree Farm in Amelia, Wood’s Christmas Tree Farm in Amelia,

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.