Tuesday Forecast: Much-needed soaking rain today and tonight

Tuesday: Cloudy with light rain in the morning, then rain becomes moderate in the midday and afternoon. Heavy at this evening and overnight. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 50s by midnight. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Wednesday: Early morning rain possible, mostly south and east of Richmond. Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light rain possible especially east of I-95. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

