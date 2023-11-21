Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Much-needed soaking rain today and tonight

1-2″ likely with heaviest rain coming after sunset
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beneficial, soaking rain is on the way on today with rain lingering tomorrow morning.

Tuesday: Cloudy with light rain in the morning, then rain becomes moderate in the midday and afternoon. Heavy at this evening and overnight. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 50s by midnight. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Wednesday: Early morning rain possible, mostly south and east of Richmond. Otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light rain possible especially east of I-95. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

