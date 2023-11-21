Your Money with Carlson Financial
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s how to get a personalized forecast

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, we’re on your side to help you plan.

NBC12′s First Alert Weather Team will be staffing our Call 12 lines on Tuesday, Nov. 21 to give you a personalized travel forecast, no matter where you’re heading.

You can call to speak to them one-on-one from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The number is 804-345-1212.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

For updates on our Thanksgiving forecast, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

You can also track updates in the forecast in the 24/7 First Alert Weather stream.

