Richmond police set date for enforcing skill games ban

Playing and operating the games could result in a fine starting next year
A message displayed on a Queen of Virginia machine at a Hanover County convenience store inaccurately suggests money from the machines still helps with the state’s COVID-19 response.(Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have announced when they plan to begin enforcing newly banned skill games.

Police Chief Rick Edwards says due to some confusion regarding the legality of the electronic skill game kiosks found in some restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores, the department is holding off on enforcing this ban until the new year.

In October, the Supreme Court of Virginia made that final ruling that bans them. But Virginia’s Attorney General issued an opinion delaying enforcement until Nov. 15.

After educating the public about the reinstated ban and allowing businesses to make appropriate arrangements, RPD will begin enforcing the ban on Jan. 1, 2024.

According to the Code of Virginia, just playing a skill game could result in a fine of up to $500, and players would be charged with a class 3 misdemeanor.

“We’re hoping this reasonable period prior to enforcement will give all businesses ample time to make the necessary arrangements to be in compliance with the law,” said RPD Major Don Davenport.

Employees operating skill games could result in jail time for up to 12 months with a class 1 misdemeanor. Managers or owners conducting gambling operations can face up to 5 years in jail with a class 6 felony.

