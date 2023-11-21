Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Officials investigating deadly house fire in Henrico

Crews were called to a fire on Aeronca Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews were called to a fire on Aeronca Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Fire is investigating a deadly fire that happened on Tuesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Henrico County Fire crews were called to a fire on Aeronca Avenue in the county’s west end.

Officials confirmed that one person has died.

There’s currently no information on how the fire started.

NBC12 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of items from Chesterfield home
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
VSU says its the first HBCU selected to host a general election presidential debate.
‘Honored and grateful’: Virginia State University to host presidential debate in 2024
Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business

Latest News

Busy roads are expected this Thanksgiving.
3rd largest Thanksgiving travel since year 2000 expected
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Richmond school board rejects motion to release graduation shooting report
A third-party investigation report in the Huguenot High School graduation is causing concern...
School board rejects motion to release graduation shooting report
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered that all U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday...
Flags will be at half-staff on Tuesday