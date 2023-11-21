Officials investigating deadly house fire in Henrico
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Fire is investigating a deadly fire that happened on Tuesday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., Henrico County Fire crews were called to a fire on Aeronca Avenue in the county’s west end.
Officials confirmed that one person has died.
There’s currently no information on how the fire started.
NBC12 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more.
