‘I was shocked’: Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout Troop

BON AIR, Va. (WWBT) - A fundraising asset used by Boy Scout Troop 840 in Bon Air was stolen from the parking lot of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church along McRae Road.

Dave Sanders, one of the assistant scoutmasters for Boy Scout Troop 480, noticed their smoker was missing on Friday while pulling out their trailer.

“We were coming out to go for a Camporee in Goochland. A group of 180 Scouts got together and camped,” Sanders said. “When I called my fellow Scout leaders to ask if someone had moved it, they said no.”

Boy Scout Troop Smoker (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

When Sanders took a closer look, he noticed the lock was cut by bolt cutters.

“It was just sitting in the grass or in the leaves and that was the only thing that was left,” he said.

The Chesterfield Police Department says officers were called to McRae Road on Friday for the stolen smoker, which they believe was swiped sometime within the last two weeks.

“Unfortunately, no cameras within any of the houses in the area,” said Sanders while describing the timeline of events on Friday.

A situation shocking Sanders and the members of Boy Scout Troop 840.

“There’s a lot of anger around the scouts,” said Sanders. “We try to teach the kids the principles of the Scout law and Scout oath, which is really around being good and giving back to the community. To have something stolen without their permission is a challenge for them.”

Sanders said their troop inherited the smoker, which has been used to cover 80 percent of their fundraising efforts.

Boy Scout Troop 840 Smoker (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We’ve raised several thousand dollars to help defray the cost of scouting for our troop and to pay for equipment and activities,” he said. “We are a mainstay of cooking at the Bon Air Victorian Day Parade or at our church’s fall festival.”

As the investigation continues in this case, Sanders said St. Michael’s Episcopal Church started an online fundraiser to help cover the costs to buy a new smoker, which is estimated to cost $10,000.

“We’re hoping that the community will rally around it to help fundraise it and the kids can see even out of something bad, that the community can come together and support the local scout troop,” Sanders said.

Chesterfield Police ask anyone with information about this case to give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be sent in anonymously.

Click/tap here for more details about the fundraiser.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.