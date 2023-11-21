Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Harrisonburg Vietnam Veteran receives Purple Heart after 53 years of waiting

Virginia Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline awarded U.S. Army Sergeant John Rakes a Purple Heat that was 53 years overdue.
By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday was a very special day for one Harrisonburg veteran as he received his Purple Heart after waiting over five decades. Virginia Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline awarded U.S. Army Sergeant John Rakes a Purple Heat that was 53 years overdue.

“It’s a dream come true. I’ve waited 54 years for this and never thought I’d ever see it, thank goodness I am,” said Rakes. “It makes me feel like my two tours were fulfilled. It’s something I waited on for a long time and it’s just fulfilling, it’s just fulfilling.”

In 1970 during the Vietnam War U.S. Army Sergeant John Rakes was serving in the Second Battalion of the 17th Artillery Regiment when he was shot in the left knee and wounded. He was supposed to receive the Purple Heart but the military order never went through.

“The bureaucracy is thick no matter where you’re dealing within the federal government but within the defense department and within the Department of Veterans Affairs sometimes it can be especially thick,” said Rep. Cline.

Once Congressman Cline’s office heard Rakes’s story it immediately got to work and was able to obtain his original military records to finally get the medal into his hands.

“That’s what is ultimately the most important part of the job is making sure that when constituents have issues with the federal government whether it’s a Purple Heart or just simply getting a social security check we’re standing ready to help them cut through the red tape,” said Cline.

Cline said that his staff works hard every day to help its constituents and that he was honored to present Rakes with the medal.

“The service of Sergeant Rakes, it was so immense for our country. For him to be able to get his purple heart is justice delivered and I’m just honored to be able to stand here with him today and get to pin it on his chest,” said Cline.

Rakes said that it was surreal to finally get his Purple Heart after so many years and that he is very proud of his service.

“Back then patriotism really meant something. I volunteered for the second tour because I felt like it was my duty. So yeah it was fulfilling, I’d do it again. I did it for all you all and I’d do it again,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of items from Chesterfield home
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
VSU says its the first HBCU selected to host a general election presidential debate.
‘Honored and grateful’: Virginia State University to host presidential debate in 2024
Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting at VSU on Nov. 12.
VSU officer reported to be paralyzed after being shot on duty

Latest News

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Richmond school board rejects motion to release graduation shooting report
A third-party investigation report in the Huguenot High School graduation is causing concern...
School board rejects motion to release graduation shooting report
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered that all U.S. and Virginia flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday...
Flags will be at half-staff on Tuesday
Crews are repairing a water main break on 7th Street and East Broad.
Crews repair water main break in downtown Richmond
VSU says its the first HBCU selected to host a general election presidential debate.
‘Honored and grateful’: Virginia State University to host presidential debate in 2024