Community rallies around 12-year-old after his sneakers were stolen

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Birthday surprises are often fun and exciting, but that wasn’t the case recently for a Chesterfield boy.

Brodie, who has dealt with bullying at his new school, Providence Middle, had his sneakers stolen from his gym locker on his 12th birthday.

His mother took to Facebook not to have the student who stole his shoes reprimanded but instead offered support.

What happened next took her and Brodie by surprise.

Watch the full story below:

