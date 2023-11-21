Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Averett University professor to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dr. Janet Phillips
Dr. Janet Phillips(Averett University)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville professor is going to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

Dr. Janet Phillips has been a music professor and band director at Averett University since 2015. Last year, she received the email that she never could have imagined.

“I have watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year of my life that I can remember,” said Dr. Phillips, Averett University professor of music and director of bands. “It was not even a bucket list item because I didn’t think it could be.”

Dr. Phillips is in the Band Directors Marching Band as part of the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation. Last year, they marched in the Tournament of Roses parade. Days later, they were contacted by Macy’s to perform in the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The opportunity is just over the top. There aren’t words to describe it. It’s a dream I didn’t know that I had until I found out I had a chance to go. Now, I am truly living the dream,” added Dr. Phillips.

The Band Directors Marching Band is made up of 404 band directors from every state. They will be performing a Big Apple medley and a march trio medley at the parade.

“It’s really a huge honor for me to have the opportunity to represent band directors and music educators from all over the nation in this parade. We are the faces of music education and music is so important, not just for kids and students, but for all of us. It’s just part of being a human,” said Dr. Phillips.

She hopes this inspires her 20 Averett students to continue doing what they love.

“You’re never too old to do what you love. Band makes me stronger. That’s a motto of one of our directors. Being able to just be a band kid instead of leading a band this week is reminding me of that in a big way,” explained Dr. Phillips.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 Thursday morning.

The Band Directors Marching Band will be the second band to perform in the parade.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of items from Chesterfield home
Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business
Thomas Bliley Jr. - a former mayor of Richmond and a U.S. congressman - has died at age 91.
Youngkin orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Bliley
VSU says its the first HBCU selected to host a general election presidential debate.
‘Honored and grateful’: Virginia State University to host presidential debate in 2024

Latest News

A message displayed on a Queen of Virginia machine at a Hanover County convenience store...
Richmond police set date for enforcing skill games ban
Boy Scout Troop Smoker
‘I was shocked’: Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout Troop
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds
Nearly 90% of workers prefer a 4-day work week, survey finds