Water main break causing delays in downtown Richmond

Crews are repairing a water main break on 7th Street and East Broad.
Crews are repairing a water main break on 7th Street and East Broad.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that is causing delays in downtown Richmond.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works says the water main break happened at 7th and East Broad.

As a result, 7th Street is closed, and sidewalks on 7th and East Broad are also closed.

So far, there’s no information about when the road will reopen.

