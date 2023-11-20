Water main break causing delays in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that is causing delays in downtown Richmond.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works says the water main break happened at 7th and East Broad.

As a result, 7th Street is closed, and sidewalks on 7th and East Broad are also closed.

So far, there’s no information about when the road will reopen.

