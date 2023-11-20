Suspects accused of stealing $35,000 worth of items from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for multiple people who are accused of stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a Chesterfield home last month.

Police say the burglary happened at a home located on Oak Drive on Oct. 13, 2023.

“Two suspects initially approached the residence on foot and left a short time later. As they passed a blue SUV that was waiting in the street, they appeared to give a hand signal and three additional suspects were seen coming from the direction of the victim’s residence,” The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers said.

Police say that about $35,000 in cash and jewelry was stolen from the home.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

