Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Sheetz drops gas price for Thanksgiving week

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz stores are celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon at all Sheetz locations that carry this fuel grade in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.

The promotion lasts until Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m., according to the company.

Unleaded 88 is used in 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs, according to Sheetz.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells this particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting at VSU on Nov. 12.
VSU officer reported to be paralyzed after being shot on duty
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

VSU says its the first HBCU selected to host a general election presidential debate.
Virginia State University chosen to host presidential debate in 2024
The Virginia state Capitol in Richmond.
After a state study found Virginia is underfunding schools, local governments want action
Pulmonologist with Henrico Doctors' Hospital speaks about updated guidance from American Cancer...
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Timelapse Released of Matts Creek Firefight
Matts Creek fire tops 10,000 acres