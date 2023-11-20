Richmond’s Thanksgiving climatology

Near average temperatures for Thanksgiving are expected this year
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanksgiving this year is expected to be seasonable in central Virginia, right near the average for temperatures in RVA in late November. High temperatures are expected to be identical to our average high of 57° on Thanksgiving Day at RIC.

The Thanksgiving forecast this year in Richmond will be right near average with a forecast high...
The Thanksgiving forecast this year in Richmond will be right near average with a forecast high of 57 degrees.(WWBT)

Looking back through Richmond’s recorded climate history, there can be a wide range of temperatures on turkey day. Coincidentally, the highest and lowest recorded Thanksgiving temperatures both happened in the 1930s. The record warmest temperature on Thanksgiving was 77° in 1933. The record coldest temperature was just a few years before that, when it dropped to 20° in Richmond on Thanksgiving in 1930, according to National Weather Service records.

A look back at Thanksgiving climatology from year's past.
A look back at Thanksgiving climatology from year's past.(WWBT)

As you might expect, snow is rare on Thanksgiving in RVA. There have been three times in recorded history (since 1897) with snow on Thanksgiving in Richmond. Our most recent white Thanksgiving was in 1989, when 1.1 inches of snow fell early that morning. 1989 was also a frigid Thanksgiving, as the high temperature only reached 35° at RIC.

Our only recorded snow in Richmond in the last 70 years on Thanksgiving happened in 1989 when...
Our only recorded snow in Richmond in the last 70 years on Thanksgiving happened in 1989 when 1.1 inches of snow fell at RIC.(National Weather Service (NOAA))

The other two years in Richmond’s climate history with snow on Thanksgiving were when 2 inches of snow fell on Thanksgiving in 1912, which was the most on Thanksgiving, and 1.2 inches of snowfall was recorded in 1938.

