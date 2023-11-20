Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Monday Forecast: A cool week ahead with a soaking rain tomorrow

Beneficial 1-2″ rain likely Tuesday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be a slightly cooler than average holiday week, with Increasing clouds today leading to much needed rain tomorrow.

Monday: Sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain arriving during the morning. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times by afternoon and evening, continuing into Tuesday night. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60°. Highest temperature of the day could be reached after sunset (Rain Chance: 90%)

Wednesday: Early morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Should be a decent day for holiday travel. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 320%)

Thursday The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Night Rain chance around 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is...
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Colonial Heights Police issue a statement warning residents about a caller pretending to be a...
Colonial Heights Police warn of fake officer calls

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Beneficial rain arrives on Tuesday
Rain expected Tuesday
Rain expected Tuesday
Here's a look at your Sunday weather forecast.
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures
Firefighters rake a 'line' to stop a fire from spreading farther.
Henrico sees most active year for brush fires in a decade