Monday Forecast: A cool week ahead with a soaking rain tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be a slightly cooler than average holiday week, with Increasing clouds today leading to much needed rain tomorrow.

Monday: Sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain arriving during the morning. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times by afternoon and evening, continuing into Tuesday night. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60°. Highest temperature of the day could be reached after sunset (Rain Chance: 90%)

Wednesday: Early morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Should be a decent day for holiday travel. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 320%)

Thursday The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Night Rain chance around 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

