Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting inside a business early Monday.

Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.

“Detectives have determined he was shot by an individual while they were both inside the business,” police said.

No information about any suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

