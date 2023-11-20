Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Man sentenced for deadly E. Broad Street crash

Emir Omerovic entered an Alford plea back in August.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who police say caused a deadly crash in May 2022 was sentenced on Monday.

Emir Omerovic was sentenced to 10 years - with six of those years suspended - on an involuntary manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to a year on a reckless driving charge.

In August, Omerovic entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but admits that evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict.

The crash happened in the 700 block of East Broad Street. It involved two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Monty Henderson, 64, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting at VSU on Nov. 12.
VSU officer reported to be paralyzed after being shot on duty
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried...
Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics
Virginia State University has been picked to host one of the general election presidential...
VSU to host presidential debate in 2024
Emir Omerovic entered an Alford plea back in August.
Man sentenced for deadly crash in Richmond
Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Monday, Nov. 20