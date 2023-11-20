Man sentenced for deadly E. Broad Street crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man who police say caused a deadly crash in May 2022 was sentenced on Monday.

Emir Omerovic was sentenced to 10 years - with six of those years suspended - on an involuntary manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to a year on a reckless driving charge.

In August, Omerovic entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence but admits that evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict.

The crash happened in the 700 block of East Broad Street. It involved two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Monty Henderson, 64, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.