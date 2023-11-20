Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

‘I will get justice’: Family searching for answers one year after teen found dead in shallow grave

Tiffany Baker: “If you know something, say something cause it could one day be your kid.”
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - More than one year after 17-year-old Cion Carroll was found shot to death, dismembered, and covered in lye and cement in a shallow grave in Lunenburg, his family continues their search for answers to track down who killed him.

Tiffany Baker, Cion Carroll’s mother, describes the past year as “a nightmare.”

“It’s been really hard for my kids and I,” she told NBC12. “We’re forced to deal with it with no answers, no explanation.”

Cion Carroll
Cion Carroll(Source;Family Photo | Family Photo)

On Nov. 3, 2022, Virginia State Police said Carroll’s family reported him missing to the Kenbridge Police Department. The teen was last seen at his home in Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Ten days after Carroll was last seen, his remains were found in a shallow grave in the woods off Seay Way in Lunenburg County. Family members told NBC12 the teen was found shot to death, dismembered, and covered in lye and cement.

“Cion was a 17-year-old kid, he was a baby,” said Baker. “He was a baby and he didn’t deserve that.”

Cion Carroll
Cion Carroll(Source;Family Photo | Family Photo)

Over the past year, Cion’s family has been raising awareness about his case to search for closure, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been mentioned.

“My family and I have pretty much tried to exhaust all resources,” said Baker.

In an effort to raise awareness about her son’s case, Baker put up this billboard along Mechanicsville Turnpike for a week with a goal to generate more leads in the case.

Cion Carroll Billboard
Cion Carroll Billboard(Source;Tiffany Baker | Tiffany Baker)

“I just wanted to make sure that Cion knows he is not forgotten,” she said. “I would never forget him.”

A mission close to this mother’s heart as she works to get justice for her son.

If you know something, say something cause it could one day be your kid,” she told NBC12. “If you know something, say something. Don’t let this continue to go on in your town without saying anything and sweeping it under the rug because I will get justice for my son.”

Virginia State Police told NBC12 this is still an active investigation and encourages people with information to come forward.

Anyone with information or tips to help Virginia State Police with this case can give them a call at 434-352-3478 or by dialing #77 on a cell phone. You can also email Virginia State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Tips can also be sent in anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting at VSU on Nov. 12.
VSU officer reported to be paralyzed after being shot on duty
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business
A defiant Susanna Gibson is breaking her silence and saying she will root out those who tried...
Former candidate caught in scandal now focusing on helping women in politics
Emir Omerovic was sentenced to 10 years - with six of those years suspended - on an involuntary...
Man sentenced for deadly E. Broad Street crash
Virginia State University has been picked to host one of the general election presidential...
VSU to host presidential debate in 2024