2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season.

Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on NBC12 throughout the holiday season. And online, we’re building a list of even more homes for you to check out. We need your help! Simply fill out the form below and we’ll add the location to our list that will be published soon.

Loading…

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.