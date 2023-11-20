Your Money with Carlson Financial
Angel Tree

2023 Holiday Homes: Dazzling displays throughout Central Va.

Holiday Homes is sponsored by CoStar Group
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on NBC12 throughout the...
Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on NBC12 throughout the month. We’re building a list of even more homes for you to check out online.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From “tacky lights” to classy displays to inflatables upon inflatables, homes across Central Virginia are once again decked out for the holiday season.

Holiday Homes sponsored by CoStar Group will feature dazzling displays on NBC12 throughout the holiday season. And online, we’re building a list of even more homes for you to check out. We need your help! Simply fill out the form below and we’ll add the location to our list that will be published soon.

