VSU Officer, Bruce Foster, reported to be paralyzed after being shot on duty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One week after Virginia State University Police Officer, Bruce Foster, was critically shot while on duty, NBC12 has confirmed that while he is in ‘stable condition’ at VCU Medical center, his doctors report that as a result of the shooting, he is paralyzed from the waist down. That’s according to the executive director of VA Association of Chiefs of Police, Dana Schrad.

“His life has changed permanently, dramatically... To deal with paralysis, to deal with adjusting to what that means with his life and trying to support his family is going to be very difficult,” said Dana Schrad.

The news of his paralysis sent shockwaves through the police community, as Foster is a role model to many officers. He’s been with the university’s police department for 5 years, which Schrad described as a family.

“They see someone who is a tremendous part of that police department, a really friendly, really well-liked officer,” she said.

Police say -- he was responding to a disturbance call near v-s-u’s campus when he was shot. Schrad told NBC12 that Foster was wearing a protective vest, but a bullet struck him right under it. She said this senseless act of violence has shattered life as he knew it for the father of four, because now, he has to navigate a new life.

“We recognize the terrific sacrifice that you made responding to this call and we’re blessed to still have you with us so we want to help you regain quality of life,”

Two suspects are in custody for the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing. There’s not only a road to recovery for Officer Foster, but a path to justice... which Schrad says will both take time.

“Right now it’s just a matter of taking time to make sure the case is fully investigated so they have a good case to take before the court,” she said.

There has been a monetary fundraiser created for his family. You can also send cards and well wishes through the VSU Police Department or the VA Association of Chiefs of Police.

