Two vehicle crash leaves 3 injured, power pole damaged in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that resulted in three injured and a damaged power pole in Henrico.

Officers were called to Nine Mile Road in the area of Newbridge Road early Saturday morning for reports of a two-car accident.

When the police arrived, they found three passengers with minor injuries, but they are expected to be okay.

The crash caused significant damage to a power pole, resulting in the closure of Nine Mile Rd between Barker Ave and Evergreen Ave until 5 p.m. for repairs.

There will be traffic signals in the area to alert drivers.

