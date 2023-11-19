Your Money with Carlson Financial
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound

Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Waffle House located at 7400 Sandy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two adult males as a result of the incident, one for obstruction of justice and another for malicious wounding. 

Investigators are requesting anyone with information related to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

