Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman being shot.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Waffle House located at 7400 Sandy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found an adult female with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested two adult males as a result of the incident, one for obstruction of justice and another for malicious wounding.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information related to this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.