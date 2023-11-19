Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures

A soaking rainfall arrives on Tuesday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Ros Runner
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nice day ahead on Sunday with seasonable temperatures. Beneficial rain arrives on Tuesday.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, lighter wind. Very dry with dewpoints in the 20s. Highs around 60°.

Monday: Sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover.. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain arriving during the morning. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times by afternoon and evening, continuing into Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60°

Wednesday: Early morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Should be a decent day for holiday travel. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible by Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

