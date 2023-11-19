Sunday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A nice day ahead on Sunday with seasonable temperatures. Beneficial rain arrives on Tuesday.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, lighter wind. Very dry with dewpoints in the 20s. Highs around 60°.

Monday: Sunshine gives way to increasing cloud cover.. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain arriving during the morning. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times by afternoon and evening, continuing into Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs around 60°

Wednesday: Early morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Should be a decent day for holiday travel. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Some rain possible by Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.