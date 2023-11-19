Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

NTSB investigators focus on ‘design problem’ with braking system after Chicago commuter train crash

A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a...
A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal safety officials investigating a Chicago commuter train crash that injured nearly 40 people when it slammed into snow-removal equipment are focusing on a “design problem” with its braking system.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairperson Jennifer Homendy said the Chicago Transit Authority train was traveling at 26.9 mph (43.3 kilometers per mile) on Thursday when it struck the snow-removal equipment, which was on the tracks conducting training for the winter season.

She said that based on preliminary information she believes that equipment, with six CTA workers onboard, was stopped when the train crashed into it.

Homendy said NTSB’s initial calculations based on the train’s speed and other factors such as the number of passengers on board indicate it was designed to stop within 1,780 feet (542.5 meters) to avoid something its path. But that didn’t happen, and it crashed into the snow-removal equipment.

“Our team was able to determine that it was in fact a design problem. The braking distance should have been longer,” she said Saturday during a briefing with reporters, adding that a “brand new” system on the same tracks would have had 2,745 feet (837 meters) to stop to avoid a crash.

Homendy said NTSB investigators are “very focused on the design issue and the braking and why the train didn’t stop.” She said they are also reviewing CTA’s braking algorithm to determine whether or not it is sufficient.

Investigators know the train’s wheels were slipping as the conductor was braking the train prior to the impact and they have found thick, black “debris residue” on the tracks that are still being assessed, she said.

Homendy said the NTSB has determined there was nothing wrong with CTA’s signal system and how it communicated with the train, but again cautioned that is a preliminary finding that could change.

CTA data shows that during November there have been 50 other times when its trains have had to slow down due to other equipment stopped on the tracks ahead, and none of those resulted in a crash, Homendy said.

She said investigators cannot say yet whether other CTA trains might also have similar braking system issues, but she stressed that CTA’s system is safe.

“I would take the train tonight, tomorrow. I have no safety concerns about taking the train,” Homendy said, noting that 43,000 Americans die in motor vehicle crashes each year.

Homendy said Friday that the NSTB will likely need a year to 18 months to produce a final report with an analysis of what happened, conclusions and recommendations.

In Thursday’s crash, the CTA train was heading south from Skokie when it rear-ended the snow-removal equipment on Chicago’s North Side. Thirty-eight people were hurt; 23 were taken to area hospitals. No one suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a 67-year-old Emporia woman died in a crash involving an Amtrak...
Police: Woman dies in crash with train after driving around crossing arms
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.
19-year-old from Emporia dies in crash on I-95 exit
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties

Latest News

Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actor Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
Colonial Heights Police issue a statement warning residents about a caller pretending to be a...
Colonial Heights Police warn of fake officer calls
This image released by Lionsgate shows Rachel Zegler, center, in a scene from "The Hunger...
Hollywood’s feast and famine before Thanksgiving, as ‘Hunger Games’ prequel tops box office
Hunger Games prequel and "Trolls Brand Together" debut on top this weekend. Credit: Universal...
'Hunger Games' prequel drubs 'The Marvels'