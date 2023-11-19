Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Colonial Heights Police warn of fake officer calls

Colonial Heights Police issue a statement warning residents about a caller pretending to be a...
Colonial Heights Police issue a statement warning residents about a caller pretending to be a police officer and requesting gift cards.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Scammers are actively using more creative tactics to trick people into handing over their hard-earned money during the holiday season.

This becomes even more apparent as the Colonial Heights Police issue a statement warning residents about a caller pretending to be a police officer and requesting gift cards.

Police are investigating after they say they’ve received several reports of unknown individuals calling members of the community identifying themselves as a Colonial Heights Police Officer. The individual then informs the resident that they have federal warrants and asks them to purchase Apple Gift cards.

Officers want residents to know that these calls are fraudulent and ask anyone who receives a similar call to contact police immediately.

Colonial Heights Police issued this statement on Facebook:

Colonial Heights Police issue statement warning residents about gift card scam.
Colonial Heights Police issue statement warning residents about gift card scam.(Colonial Heights Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a 67-year-old Emporia woman died in a crash involving an Amtrak...
Police: Woman dies in crash with train after driving around crossing arms
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.
19-year-old from Emporia dies in crash on I-95 exit
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties

Latest News

Nine Mile Rd between Barker Ave and Evergreen Ave will be closed to all traffic until 5 p.m....
Two vehicle crash leaves 3 injured, power pole damaged in Henrico
CoStar Thanksgiving Food Drive
CoStar Group partners with Feed More for Thanksgiving food drive
Firefighters rake a 'line' to stop a fire from spreading farther.
Henrico sees most active year for brush fires in a decade
Stony Point Sip and Shop returns Friday, November 24th
4th annual Sip & Shop returns to Stony Point