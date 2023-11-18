Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Worsening drought, low humidity and breezy conditions increase the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day for increased fire danger. A DAY TO BE EXTRA CAREFUL with anything that could start a fire as conditions will be ideal for fires to start and spread quickly. Any patchy dense fog lifts quickly. Mostly sunny. Humidity drops. Highs in the low to mid-60s. BREEZY with gusts from the northwest around 30 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, a light wind through the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely by the afternoon. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times, continuing through Tuesday night.. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain amounts from .50″ up to 1″ looking likely.

Wednesday: Early morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, then increasing sunshine, breezy and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine, chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts.

