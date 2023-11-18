Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Richmond Ambulance Authority & AAA hosts car seat safety event ahead of Thanksgiving

The Richmond Ambulance Authority and AAA Mid-Atlantic will be holding Child Safety Seat...
The Richmond Ambulance Authority and AAA Mid-Atlantic will be holding Child Safety Seat Inspections ahead of Thanksgiving.(Richmond Ambulance Authority)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) and AAA are ensuring the safety of your little ones as you travel for Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts more than 55 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year, including over 1.4 million in Virginia.

RAA and AAA have teamed up to host car seat safety inspection stations to ensure the safety of families traveling out of town for the holiday or just running those last-minute errands.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our children, and we cannot stress enough how important a correctly installed car seat is before any holiday trip takes place, no matter how far,” said Harold Mayfield, an RAA Child Passenger Safety Seat Technician.

Installing a child seat is a serious matter that is often not given the attention it deserves. According to the latest research from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half (46%) of car seats are misused. Using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce serious injury and death.

“Two of the most common mistakes people make when installing child passenger safety seats are installing them too loosely and incorrectly adjusting the harness. At this event, trained experts can assist caregivers in correcting these and other issues, ensuring that children are as safe as possible,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean.

To ensure car seat safety, RAA, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and Richmond Fire will hold inspection stations on the following dates and locations:

  • Monday, Nov. 20 - Target - 7107 Forest Hill Ave Richmond, VA (3 p.m. – 5 p.m. )
  • Tuesday, Nov. 21 - Walmart Supercenter - 2410 Sheila Lane Richmond, VA (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Authorized Child Passenger Seat Safety Technicians will be available to check seats or boosters for those who attend.

For more information about RAA’s car seat safety program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.
19-year-old from Emporia dies in crash on I-95 exit
The Matt’s Creek fire in Bedford County has spread significantly. The blaze and ensuing smoke...
Air quality health alert issued for Virginia counties
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Police are investigating after a 67-year-old Emporia woman died in a crash involving an Amtrak...
Police: Woman dies in crash with train after driving around crossing arms
Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park...
Staples Mill Road reopens after water main break

Latest News

Highway traffic generic
V.D.O.T. lifts lane closures for safe travel during Thanksgiving
Here's a list of fun holiday activities happening around Central Virginia through the end of...
‘Tis the season: 2023 holiday happenings around Central Va.
Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park...
Staples Mill Road reopens after water main break
Dozens of people gathered in Richmond on Friday, Nov. 17 for a pro-Palestine rally.
Dozens gather for pro-Palestine rally in Richmond