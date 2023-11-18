Police: Woman dies in crash with train after driving around crossing arms

JARRATT, Va. (WWBT) - A 67-year-old woman died Friday in a crash involving an Amtrak train.

Virginia State Police say Arnetta Johnson Lucas drove around a stopped vehicle at the train crossing on Grigg Avenue around 1 p.m., then attempted to drive around the train crossing arms when she was struck.

“The Amtrak train was traveling northbound on the train tracks at approximately 70 mph when the train struck the Nissan on the drivers side, pushing the vehicle off the tracks approximately 100 yards from the point of impact,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Lucas, of Emporia, died at the scene.

“The Amtrak train had passengers aboard, with no reported complaints of injuries from either crew members or passengers,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.