Central Virginia is lighting up for the holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is lighting up to ring in the holiday season.

Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

Central Virginia’s largest drive-thru Christmas light and music show opens this week.

The Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village is now underway. It’s happening at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

You can enjoy nearly three million lights fully synchronized to your favorite Christmas songs.

Santa’s Village also offers plenty of games, sweet treats and attractions.

You can find tickets here. The show wraps up on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Light Up the Tracks

Downtown Ashland will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland during Light Up the Tracks.

Downtown buildings, Randolph-Macon College and historic homes will be donned with white twinkling lights to help guide Santa to the county.

There will also be special events like the Olde Time Holiday Parade and the Ashland Christmas Market.

The six-week long celebration kicks off Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

We can’t forget about the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter.

The Henrico holiday tradition begins Monday, Nov. 20.

It features millions of lights, decorations, model trains, hot chocolate and more.

This year’s theme is Rhythms of Nature.

Tickets are on sale right now and are only available online.

Click/tap here for more holiday happenings in Central Virginia.

