Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

CDC providing more than 77,000 extra doses of the RSV immunization for infants

Fall weather means it's virus season. RSV is one of the main culprits circulating at the moment, and it can pose a serious threat to babies and the elderly.
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released more than 77,000 additional doses of Beyfortus, an immunization designed to protect infants against severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the health agency announced in a statement.

“These additional doses will be distributed immediately to physicians and hospitals through the Vaccines for Children Program and commercial channels – improving the availability for parents seeking to protect their eligible children, particularly those at highest risk of severe illness,” the CDC statement said.

RELATED: RSV is straining some hospitals >

“It is a very precious vaccine at the moment. It is like little liquid gold for sure,” said Bon Secours pediatrician Dr. Anne Marie Touhy. “I still don’t have a ton, but I mean, I have some. And then, we’ve ordered at our other office to be able to get more.”

The need for extra vaccines is especially critical in the fall and winter months.

“CDC and FDA are committed to expanding access to this important immunization so that more parents have peace of mind during the winter virus season,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, CDC’s principal deputy director.

RSV is a common respiratory illness and the CDC says it is the leading cause of hospitalization among American infants. The majority of those who end up in the hospital are younger than three-months-old.

“We have a vaccine to offer to children who are less than five kilos, which is about less than 11.5 pounds, so mostly newborns within the first few weeks of life is what we have available,” Dr. Tuohy said.

Early symptoms of RSV can resemble a cold, with a runny nose and congestion.

“But very quickly, it becomes quite a very congested cough, where the kids can be wheezing and working harder to breathe, using their extra muscles kind of around their ribs and belly,” Dr. Tuohy said.

The vaccines are expensive, so not all private pediatrician offices will have them available.

“The cost is $495. And insurances have been kind of slow to decide how much they’re going to reimburse,” said Dr. Tuohy. “So as you can imagine, that comes in a box of five, so that’s $2,500. And if you have to eat that cost as the private practice, it’s not easy to do.”

Families with public insurance can access the RSV immunization through the federally-funded Vaccines for Children Program at no cost to them.

The CDC says the program provides vaccines to half of America’s children.

The CDC and FDA will continue to be in close contact with manufacturers to ensure the availability of additional doses through the end of this year and for early 2024 to meet the demand, the CDC said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near exit 92 just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.
1 dead after five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover
Henrico Police say the crash happened at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road.
60-year-old Henrico man dies in crash on New Market Road
Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park...
Northbound lanes of Staples Mill Road remain closed due to water main break
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Raven Street.
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Richmond
Thomas Bliley Jr. - a former mayor of Richmond and a U.S. congressman - has died at age 91.
Former mayor, congressman Thomas Bliley Jr. dies at 91

Latest News

Fall weather means it's virus season. RSV is one of the main culprits circulating at the...
CDC offering more RSV vaccines for infants
Washing hands is one way to help prevent the spread of illnesses.
Respiratory illnesses on the upswing heading into holiday season
Doctors say they are seeing a lot of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, with some strep and hand,...
Respiratory illnesses on the upswing heading into holiday season
Equine therapy helps lower blood pressure and heart rate, alleviating stress and reducing...
Horse therapy helps people heal from trauma