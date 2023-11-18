Your Money with Carlson Financial
4th annual Sip & Shop returns to Stony Point

This year features more than 200 local artisans, crafters & more.
Stony Point Sip and Shop returns Friday, November 24th
Stony Point Sip and Shop returns Friday, November 24th(PopUp Market RVA)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stony Point welcomes shoppers to join a holiday tradition featuring local businesses of all kinds. The annual Sip & Shop has returned, featuring over 200 local artisans and crafters.

Hosted by Pop Up RVA, the event begins Friday, Nov. 24, and runs every Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. through Dec. 24.

Stony Point Sip & Shop showcases a new lineup of 50 local vendors every weekend. The PopUp RVA Holiday Bar will also serve over 30 varieties of spiked hot chocolate and classic holiday adult beverages. The recurring event features over 200 rotating artisans, crafters, and other local businesses throughout the series. 

Types of local vendors include woodworking, arts and crafts, activities and games, clothing and accessories, candles, soaps, kitchen and beverage, beauty supplies and services, pet services & supplies, books, bakeries, beer, wine, locally grown products, CBD, Virginia distilleries, and more.

“We’re excited to continue these weekly markets through the winter, our passion is creating an opportunity for small business,” says PopUp RVA Founder Brian Sullivan. “We’ve created these local markets to give Richmond an easy way to support and shop local. Every day is different and has something for everyone.”

Sip & Shop will be held indoors in the old H&M, next to the Ice Skating Rink. There is no entry fee to attend. Dogs are welcome. The type of vendors at Sip & Shop will vary daily.

For more information about Stony Point Sip & Shop, click here.

