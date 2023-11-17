Your Money with Carlson Financial
UVA delaying release of Nov. 13 deadly shooting report

(FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is delaying the release of a final report on the external reviews into the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds last year.

UVA President Jim Ryan, Rector Robert Hardie and other officials announced the delay Friday, November 17, citing concern about the potential impact a release could have on the pending criminal trial of the accused.

“Since we received the reports from the external review in October, a team of university leaders has worked to assess and learn from the reports and evaluate when to share information from the reports publicly,” Pres. Ryan said in Friday’s announcement. “After conferring with counselors and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, we have decided that we need to wait until after the criminal proceedings to release further information. Making the report public at this time, or even releasing a summary of their findings and recommendations, could have an impact on the criminal trial of the accused, either by disrupting the case being prepared by the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, or by interfering with the defendant’s right to a fair trial before an impartial jury.”

Hingeley is leading the prosecution of Christopher Jones, who faces 13 indictments in connection with the fatal shootings that took the lives of UVA student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Fellow students Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins, another member of the football team, were injured in the shooting.

“I am grateful to President Ryan, Rector Hardie, and their teams for their consideration as we continue to prosecute this important case,” Hingeley said.

In the days following the shooting, Ryan and then-Rector Whitt Clement asked Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint counsel to conduct an external review into the circumstances that led to the shooting, as well as the University’s response in the immediate aftermath. The results of the external review were provided to the Board of Visitors and university leaders on October 20 of this year.

