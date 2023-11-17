Your Money with Carlson Financial
Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family confirms

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter and a renowned philanthropist, has joined her husband in at-home hospice care, The Carter Center confirmed on Friday.

A lot has changed for the nation’s longest-married presidential couple in 2023. Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in February, while The Carter Center announced Rosalynn Carter had been diagnosed with dementia in May.

Josh Carter, one of their grandsons, told People that his grandparents live a “quiet and calm” life at their home in Plains.

“They are still holding hands,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Rosalynn Carter turned 96 in August, while Jimmy Carter turned 99 on Oct. 1. Their last public sighting was when they were chauffeured through the Plains Peanut Festival, which is largely held in their honor, in late September.

The two won the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award two months ago for their multiple humanitarian achievements. Rosalynn Carter in particular is known for championing mental health awareness. She founded the annual Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Mental Health Policy and inspired the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press via WANF. All rights reserved.

