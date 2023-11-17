Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pope Adams seeks recount in House District 82 race

Taylor leads by 78 votes
Kim Taylor and Kimberly Pope Adams faced off in the House District 82 race.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams is seeking a recount in the House District 82 race.

“The results of this election are far too close for anyone to declare outright victory,” Pope Adams said Thursday.

In the Nov. 7 election, Republican Kim Taylor received 14,286 votes, or 50.05%, according to election results on the state Board of Elections website. Pope Adams received 14,208 votes, or 49.78%. There were 48 votes (0.17%) for write-in candidates.

Virginia law allows candidates to seek a recount if the margin is less than 1%.

“The people of the 82nd House District deserve to know with absolute certainty who is the winner of this race and Virginia law affords them that right. For that reason, I am seeking a recount of the vote,” Pope Adams said.

On Thursday, Taylor said she believes that she would still come out on top after a recount.

“We had a historic win on November 7th, with a close margin - a recount is a legal way to make sure every legal vote is counted,” she said. “We are confident that the results of this election will remain unchanged - upholding our victory and the people’s choice on Election Day.”

