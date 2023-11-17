Matts Creek Wildfire burns 5,148 acres; 2% contained

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Matts Creek wildfire in the Big Island area of Bedford County has burned 5,148 acres and is 2% contained as of Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is 5 miles southeast of Glasgow, and 4 miles northwest of Big Island. The fire is located south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness in the Jefferson National Forest.

The forest service says winds will be light Friday night and Saturday making heavy smoke buildup likely in nearby communities and along roadways.

The forest service released a map of the fire on its Facebook page, which can be found below:

The forest service says resources on the scene include approximately 200 firefighters including 8 fire crews, 8 Type-6 engines, and three Type-1 helicopters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.