Friday Forecast: Warm with increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cool, breezy, and dry weekend ahead. Rain looking likely late Monday night through Tuesday night. We’re hoping for a soaking rain to improve dry conditions.

Friday: Increasing cloud cover through the day. While a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out tonight the chance is VERY LOW and any rain will likely only be a couple of hundredths of an inch where and IF it occurs. Highs in the low 70s. (Evening/night Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day for a high wildfire threat. A DAY TO BE EXTRA CAREFUL with anything that could start a fire as conditions will be ideal for fires to start and spread quickly. Early morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Humidity drops. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. BREEZY with gusts from the northwest near 25mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, a light wind through the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Monday: Increasing clouds during the day with rain developing at night. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain likely at any point. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 70%) Rain amounts around 1″ looking likely.

Wednesday: Early morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, then increasing sunshine, breezy and cool. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Early morning Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): Lots of sunshine, chilly. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s

