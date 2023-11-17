First Alert Weather Day Saturday for Increased Fire Danger

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday’s weather conditions could cause already burning wildfires in the mountains to spread and new ones to pop up if we’re not careful.

The largest fire closest to Richmond is the Matt’s Creek Fire. Still uncontained, this fire has burned 3600 acres as of midday Friday. A searchable map of active fires can be found here

The drought monitor (updated every Thursday) shows that soil is continuing dry out in Virginia. Richmond International Airport no rain so far this November, coming off a very dry October with a 2 inch rain deficit.

Drought spreading east from the mountains (National Drought Monitor)

We expect the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Fire Warning for Central Virginia tomorrow as a combination of low humidity, and gusty winds will create ideal wildfire conditions.

As far as we know, Louisa county is the first county in the NBC12 viewing area to Enact a burn ban. This burn ban will prohibit the following:

* Burning of brush, leaves, grass, trash, debris or any other flammable material

* The ignition or maintenance of any open fire within the County

* Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.)

* Residential, commercial or industrial burning

In its statement about the fire threat, Louisa also shares these helpful tips for tomorrow (and beyond) if we stay dry:

* Do not toss cigarettes or cigars on the ground or from a vehicle. It is dangerous and illegal.

* Adjust your trailer chains so they do not drag the pavement, creating sparks while driving.

* Do not burn anything in barrels during this time.

* Check lawnmowers and farm equipment for properly working spark arresters.

* Be cautious using lawnmowers to mulch leaves as hot bearings and exhaust can easily start a fire.

* Move anything that will burn far away from structures, items like firewood, dry and dead landscaping plants, compost piles, brush piles, etc.

* Notify your electric company when dead trees or overhanging limbs endanger electric wires.

