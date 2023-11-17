Your Money with Carlson Financial
Feed More working to make sure everyone has food on the Thanksgiving table

Donations to Feed More are essential to help support neighbors fighting food insecurity.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We all know those grocery bills just aren’t getting any cheaper, but you can help make sure everyone has a special meal on the table for Thanksgiving.

Donations to Feed More are essential to help support neighbors fighting food insecurity right now. Feed More says the need for food assistance is back to where it was during the pandemic, and it has seen a 22% increase in its need in the past two years.

That means there are longer lines at food pantries, and more food is needed to hand out, too.

“It is tough for a lot of people because of inflation, right?” Feed More Transportation Manager Tracey Rawls said. “Right now, many families are having to choose from buying healthy food or possibly paying rent or mortgage.”

Inflation impacts Feed More’s spending amount and donations, but Rawls says it is those who are already facing food insecurity who will feel the burden of it even more.

“It’s going to impact them much, far greater than it does for us and that’s why getting donations from our community is so vital at this time,” Rawls said.

Right now, Feed More is looking for more canned goods and shelf-stable items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Those items that are primarily in the middle section of the grocery store, so things like rice, pasta, cereal, pasta, sauce, grains, condiments, things of that nature,” Rawls said.

Even though we are now less than a week away from the big feast, Rawls says it is never too late to donate. Food can be dropped off at Feed More’s donation doors at 1601 Rhoadmiller St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday during the week of Thanksgiving.

You can also place food it in its donation bins outside of the building. Click/tap here for a full list of items needed.

“We look for things like sauces and cranberry sauces and stuffing. You know you’re gonna have that mashed potatoes and you want to put that good gravy on it,” Rawls said.

Donations are usually pretty strong during the holidays, but sometimes they drop off after, which is why shelf-stable items are important, too. Rawls also reminds people they need donations all year long to fight food insecurity in our area.

If you forget to buy extra food to donate, there are other ways to help. Feed More needs more Meals on Wheels drivers, too, and monetary donations are a big help as well. Every dollar you give can help Feed More provide four meals to families in need.

“A third way of helping us out would be through funds. Possibly you don’t have the time to volunteer. You may not have the time to go out and shop, but you do have the time to write a check. And so that would be another way that the community could help Feed More,” Rawls said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

