Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Dozens gather for pro-Palestine rally in richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people gathered in Richmond on Friday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally.

The group marched from Monroe Park to Richmond City Hall.

Both the Richmond Police Department and Capitol Police alerted the public about possible disruptions to traffic.

Capitol Police urged people to avoid the area of 9th Street at East Broad Street, but said to “resume normal activity” around 4:20 p.m.

This protest comes a little more than a week after some VCU students walked out of class calling for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near exit 92 just before 6:30 on Thursday morning.
1 dead after five-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover
Henrico Police say the crash happened at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road.
60-year-old Henrico man dies in crash on New Market Road
Police say the water main break happened on Staples Mill Road between Thalbro Street and Park...
Northbound lanes of Staples Mill Road remain closed due to water main break
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Raven Street.
3-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in Richmond
Thomas Bliley Jr. - a former mayor of Richmond and a U.S. congressman - has died at age 91.
Former mayor, congressman Thomas Bliley Jr. dies at 91

Latest News

Greensville Correctional Center currently houses 2,424 inmates.
Greensville Correctional Center announces change in leadership
Here's a look at what our reporters are covering today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Friday, Nov. 17
(FILE)
UVA delaying release of Nov. 13 deadly shooting report
LDWF offers to pay property owners to lease land for dove hunting season
Internet provider urging hunters not to shoot at doves sitting on power lines