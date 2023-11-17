Dozens gather for pro-Palestine rally in richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people gathered in Richmond on Friday afternoon for a pro-Palestine rally.

The group marched from Monroe Park to Richmond City Hall.

Both the Richmond Police Department and Capitol Police alerted the public about possible disruptions to traffic.

Please be aware of a public assembly that is occurring now that may impact traffic along Broad Street.

Please be patient as the assembly moves between Belvidere and North Ninth streets in an exercise of their First Amendment rights.#RVA — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) November 17, 2023

Capitol Police urged people to avoid the area of 9th Street at East Broad Street, but said to “resume normal activity” around 4:20 p.m.

This protest comes a little more than a week after some VCU students walked out of class calling for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza.

