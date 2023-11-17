3rd largest Thanksgiving travel since year 2000 expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is back, and this year travel is hitting a near record high.

Experts say with 49 million people expected to drive to their destinations, and millions more flying, this is the third largest Thanksgiving travel holiday tracking back to year 2000.

However, experts say these high numbers leads to more opportunity for crashes.

This is why AAA is spreading the message of being prepared before you pull out of the driveway.

They suggest safety checks like checking your tires, car battery and windshield wipers.

They are also highlighting how important is to check car seats.

“Even the best of intentions, sometimes even parents who follow step by step, because no two cars are the same ... installing can sometimes be a little bit tough,” said Morgan Dean from AAA.

This year AAA, partnering with Richmond Ambulance Authority, is hosting a car seat safety inspection.

There they will ensure car seats are properly installed, and it’s all free of charge.

It’s happening from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Target off of Forest Hill Avenue and on Nov. 21 at the Walmart on Sheila Lane.

AAA also offered tips for children wearing large coats.

“If they have a puffy coat on or thick clothing on, remove some of the outer clothing and make sure straps are snug against their outfit. Then you can lay that heavy coat back over top of them like a blanket,” said Dean

AAA says a heavy coat on under the seatbelt straps can cause the straps to compress enough that the child can move around and could potentially get hurt in a crash.

There are also ways you can help your travel be less of a headache. Planning out when to hit the road can help relieve you of sitting in a lot of traffic.

“We are expecting Tuesday and Wednesday of next week are going to be very busy days for travel,” Dean said.

However if you do have to travel on those days, experts say before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. is probably the best time. They say anyone traveling between the hours of 2-6 p.m. on those days will encounter the most traffic.

AAA also suggest to use apps like Waze or Trip Tik to plan your routes, and make your commute more smooth.

